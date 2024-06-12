Never thought that my husband will become CM, says Mohan Majhi’s wife

Bhubaneswar: It was nothing short of a miracle for the family members of Mohan Charan Majhi, as none of them had ever thought that he would become the chief minister of Odisha.

Mohan’s mother, wife and two sons, who reside in government quarters in Bhubaneswar, were surprised when Majhi was declared the new CM on Tuesday. They first learned about his elevation to the top post from local news channels. Until that moment, they had been completely unaware.

“I never thought that he (Mohan) would become the CM. I was expecting that he would secure a ministerial berth in the new BJP cabinet. It was a breathtaking surprise for me and my family,” Mohan’s wife Priyanka said, her voice tinged with disbelief and pride.