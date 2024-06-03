Odisha Assembly Election Constituency-wise Results Live: Counting in 147 seats set to begin from 8 am

Senior BJD leader V K Pandian on Saturday claimed that the ruling party in Odisha would win more than 115 of the 147 assembly seats and secure 15 of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

His claim comes on a day when the state's fourth and final round of elections is underway.



Taking to X, Pandian said, “The BJD is winning 85 assembly seats after 3rd phase polls and with the 4th phase today, it will end up winning more than 115 seats out of a total of 147 and 15 Lok Sabha seats out of 21.”

