Odisha Assembly Election Constituency-wise Results Live: Counting in 147 seats set to begin from 8 am

Naveen Patnaik was a minister in the Vajpayee Cabinet, but now the BJP is out to dislodge him as the Chief Minister of Odisha. Along with India, Odisha is also going to find out who will govern it for the next five years. Stay tuned to DH as we bring you the latest numbers!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST

EC orders action against TV channel for showing exit polls in Odisha

The Election Commission has directed its Odisha chief electoral officer to take immediate action against Nandighosha TV for telecasting exit poll results in the state, sources said on Wednesday.

They pointed out that exit polls are prohibited under section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, before the conclusion of elections in all phases.

Check out how Odisha voted in 2024 and 2019

V K Pandian claims BJD to win 115 Odisha assembly seats, 15 LS constituencies

Senior BJD leader V K Pandian on Saturday claimed that the ruling party in Odisha would win more than 115 of the 147 assembly seats and secure 15 of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

His claim comes on a day when the state's fourth and final round of elections is underway.


Taking to X, Pandian said, “The BJD is winning 85 assembly seats after 3rd phase polls and with the 4th phase today, it will end up winning more than 115 seats out of a total of 147 and 15 Lok Sabha seats out of 21.”

Published 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST
