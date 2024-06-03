Home
LIVE
Odisha Assembly Election Results Live: Will Naveen Patnaik score a sixer?

The Odisha Assembly election results are set to be declared today. Naveen Patnaik is the second longest-serving Chief Minister in the history of India. If his Biju Janata Dal scores a victory today, the 77-year-old will create history by being the only one to win six consecutive terms as Chief Minister. We shall also come to know today the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Assembly elections, and 25 bypolls. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST

Highlights

Counting begins at 8 am | Follow LIVE results

Odisha registered 74.41% voter turnout in last phase: EC

Counting of votes will be done in 70 centres across Odisha

16:0803 Jun 2024

Will win at least 12 Lok Sabha seats, 110 assembly constituencies in Odisha: BJD

The ruling BJD on Sunday asserted that the party would form the government in Odisha with a two-thirds majority by winning at least 110 of the 147 assembly constituencies in the state.

The party said it would bag at least 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the eastern state.

Rejecting exit polls that predicted that the BJP would win 15 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, the BJD said that exit polls for the state have proved to be wrong in 2014 and 2019 elections and the trend would continue this time as well.

"We are well poised to retain power in the state with a two-thirds majority in the assembly. Like in 2014 and 2019, this time as well the exit polls will be proved wrong," BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.

"Based on our surveys, analysis and feedback from the ground level, we expect to win at least 12 Lok Sabha seats and 110 seats in the assembly... we will form a strong and stable government in the state," he said.


-PTI

Odisha registered 74.41% voter turnout in last phase: EC

Odisha registered a voter turnout of 74.41 per cent in the fourth round and the final phase of polling in six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly segments held on June 1, an Election Commission official said on Monday.

In the 2019 general elections, the state's overall polling percentage was 74.38 per cent.

Highest polling of 76.77 per cent was registered in Balasore Lok Sabha seat followed by Mayurbhanj (75.79 pc), Jagatsinghpur (75.48 pc), Jajpur (74.47 pc), Bhadrak (73.23 pc) and Kendrapara (71.22 pc), the official said.

Bangirpost assembly segment under Mayurbhanj LS seat recorded the highest 77.52 per cent of voter turnout while Aul Vidhan Sabha seat registered the lowest of 62.30 per cent.

Over 99.61 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the 10,881 polling booths in the last phase.

The Election Commission had deployed 36,000 security personnel including 125 companies of central forces.


-PTI

Counting of votes will be done in 70 centres across Odisha

The Election Commission has made elaborate preparations for counting of votes for 21 the Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.

Counting will be held in 70 centres throughout the state starting at 8 am on Tuesday, officials said.

Over 2.5 crore voters exercised their franchise in the four-phase elections, with a turnout of 74.44 per cent, higher than the 73.09 per cent recorded in 2019, Odisha chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal told a press conference here on Monday.

Of the total electors, 75.55 per cent women and 73.37 per cent men voted in this election.

More than 67,000 ballot units, along with 1.47 lakh postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections and 1.46 lakh for assembly elections, will be tallied across the 70 centres.


-PTI

