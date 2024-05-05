Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases manifesto, promises 3.5 lakh jobs in 5 years

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Odisha, promising 3.5 lakh jobs in five years, cash voucher of Rs 50,000 for women, returning the money people lost by investing in chit fund companies, and procurement of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

The manifesto, titled 'Modi Ka Guarantee for Odisha 2024', was released by BJP president JP Nadda for the four-phase elections to Odisha's 147-member assembly, which will be held simultaneously with polls for the state's 21 Lok Sabha seats, starting on May 13.

In the manifesto, the BJP promised 'Samrudh Krushak Niti', under which paddy will be procured at Rs 3,100 per quintal and the money will be credited to the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours.