Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates with criminal cases in Phase II

Odisha's Phase 2 of Assembly elections will coincide with the Lok Sabha polls which are slated to take place on May 20, 2024.

Odisha will witness 35 assembly constituencies go to polls with 265 candidates in the fray. Moreover, on the very same day, 13 candidates will be vying for five Lok Sabha seats.



With the next phase right around the corner, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has come out with a report which analyses the criminal and financial background of a candidate contesting in the upcoming assembly elections.