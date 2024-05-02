Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: CM Naveen Patnaik files nomination from Kantabanji assembly seat

Patnaik chose Kantabanji as the second seat as it is strategically located and connected to three Lok Sabha seats such as Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Bargarh. These three LS seats were won by the opposition BJP in the 2019 elections.

BJD insiders feel that Patnaik's decision to contest from Kantabanji will have a significant impact to raise BJD’s stake in the region, particularly in Bolangir district.

Kantabanji seat was last won by Congress candidate SS Saluja.

Even in the 2019 elections, Patnaik had contested from two seats - Bijepur and Hinjili - and had won in both. He retained the Hinjili seat while resigning from the Bijepur assembly segment.