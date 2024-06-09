Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: 'Missing' Pandian keeps BJD on the boil after poll debacle

Slogans were raised against BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, who was another power centre, and Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj. The trio, they held, were the cause for the drubbing. Das, who reached the spot, to douse the anger of the youth leaders was reportedly booed but eventually succeeded in assuring them that Patnaik is looking into the matter and that he would take appropriate action.