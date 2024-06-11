Odisha CM Selection Updates | BJP to form government in state for first time after choosing Chief Minister
Hello readers! The BJP legislature party of Odisha will hold a meeting today to elect the chief minister of the state and the new government will take oath on June 12. The Odisha government announced that all state government offices and courts in Bhubaneswar will close after 1 pm tomorrow due to the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and council of ministers. The BJP has appointed Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as its central observers to oversee the election of the leader of its MLAs in the Odisha assembly, who will take oath as the state's next CM. Track latest updates from Odisha, only with DH.
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 04:14 IST
Highlights
03:0411 Jun 2024
02:5011 Jun 2024
02:5011 Jun 2024
The BJP on Sunday appointed senior party leaders Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as its central observers to oversee the election of the leader of its MLAs in the Odisha assembly, who will take oath as the state's next chief minister.
The party said in a statement that its parliamentary board picked Singh and Yadav, who was actively involved in the state assembly polls, for overseeing the meeting.
The BJP legislature party of Odisha will hold a meeting today to elect the chief minister of the state and the new government will take oath the next day, a senior party leader said.
Odisha declares half-day holiday in Bhubaneswar on June 12 for swearing-in of new government
The Odisha government on Monday announced that all state government offices and courts in Bhubaneswar will close after 1 pm on June 12 due to the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and council of ministers.
Odisha Guv receives list of newly elected MLAs.
With senior leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Union Council, BJP is likely to nominate its first Chief Minister of Odisha from the elected MLAs. While names of state veterans like Suresh Pujari and Jaynarayan Mishra are doing the rounds, a dark horse may not be ruled out yet.
Published 11 June 2024, 03:04 IST