Odisha CM Selection Updates | BJP to form government in state for first time after choosing Chief Minister

Hello readers! The BJP legislature party of Odisha will hold a meeting today to elect the chief minister of the state and the new government will take oath on June 12. The Odisha government announced that all state government offices and courts in Bhubaneswar will close after 1 pm tomorrow due to the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and council of ministers. The BJP has appointed Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as its central observers to oversee the election of the leader of its MLAs in the Odisha assembly, who will take oath as the state's next CM. Track latest updates from Odisha, only with DH.