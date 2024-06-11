Odisha declares half-day holiday in Bhubaneswar on June 12 for swearing-in of new government

The new BJP government will be sworn in on June 12 at 5 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive here at 2:30 pm and proceed to Raj Bhavan from the airport. He will later attend the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan at 5 pm.