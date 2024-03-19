Possible BJD alliance with BJP in Odisha about 'statesmanship' says Naveen Patnaik's aide

New Delhi: A possible alliance between the Biju Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party is “beyond politics" since both sides do not “need” each other, BJD leader and Naveen Patnaik aide VK Pandian said on Monday. Speaking at the CNN-News18 'Rising India Summit 2024', Pandian, who is believed to be working at stitching the alliance, said the coming together of the two leaders is about statesmanship.

“Naveen Patnaik is undoubtedly going to be chief minister of Odisha and Narendra Modi is going to be the PM of the country. He does not require the BJP’s support to win the sixth term in Odisha and serve the people. I would say the same thing about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But there is something which is beyond politics. It is a mark of great statesmanship. That is how I put it,” Pandian said.