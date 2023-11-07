JOIN US
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Amit Shah targets Gehlot at Rajasthan poll rally

Attacking the Congress, Shah said the party stalled the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya for 70 years and PM Narendra Modi performed its bhumipujan.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 09:37 IST

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he has crossed 'all limits of appeasement' and asked the people of the state to uproot the Congress government.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Kuchaman, he also attacked Gehlot over the issue of corruption and termed his government as the most corrupt.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

(Published 07 November 2023, 09:37 IST)
