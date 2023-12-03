BJP's desert storm blows away Ashok Gehlot's 'magic' hat in Rajasthan

New Delhi: He won the battles against his party’s central leaders and managed to sideline his younger bete noir till now, but Ashok Gehlot could not repeat his ‘jadu’ (magic) with the adventurous exercise of rewriting Rajasthan’s history of voting out incumbent government.

Will the outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister be able to retain his prominence in the party, as he has drowned to the depth of the Gandhi family’s ire for engineering a rebellion by his supporters to deny Sachin Pilot Chief Ministership and stalling his elevation to retain the chair of power, is the question now.

To his credit, Gehlot did not allow his party to plunge to the depths in Rajasthan when it came to seats and managed some respectable numbers but the question is whether this defeat could start the downfall of the 72-year-old veteran.

For Gehlot, the biggest challenge will be to keep his flock together with him and not allow Pilot to poach them. An overwhelming number of new and re-elected MLAs are Gehlot loyalists but without power and changing dynamics within the party, some of them, if not several, would think about the option of changing teams.

Also, he would be wary of what is on the central leadership’s mind, as it has not forgotten the September 2022 episode.