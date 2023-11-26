BJP’s operation desert storm: A new yogi rises in the West

Balaknath has begun proving himself to the leadership, with his provocative and even absurd utterances. In a viral video, he recently equated his contest against Imran Khan with an India-Pakistan cricket match.

He said: “The fight is not just for victory. It is also a battle for voting percentage. These tribes have come together and we need to thwart their plan by defeating them in terms of voting percentage, so that they do not conspire to unite in the future and defeat the Sanatan Dharma.” He did not mention which tribe was he talking about, but everybody knows, say poll observers.