Choice for Rajasthan voters: Congress' guarantees vs BJP's Hindutva, anti-graft plank

Pawan Meena, a pan shop owner in Sawai Madhopur, said, 'The government has done good work. One cannot say this time that it failed on welfare measures as its schemes, especially the Chiranjeevi Yojana, benefitted lakhs of people. Whether that translates into votes is still to be seen.' Banking on that sentiment, the Congress has upped its game on welfarism, promising a slew of schemes for farmers and youth, including 10 lakh job opportunities, and a new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level.