Congress must introspect on shortcomings in Rajasthan, says Sachin Pilot

Replying to a question on the statement of Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma, Pilot said, "I have seen the statement. It is strange. Because he was OSD to the chief minister, that's why it is a matter of concern. I believe the party will look into why he said so. And how much truth it holds."

Sharma on Sunday blamed Gehlot for the defeat in the assembly polls and said that his experience, magic and schemes could not bring the Congress back to power.