Congress releases 7th list of candidates for Rajasthan polls, Shanti Dhariwal renominated

Dhariwal, Joshi and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore were showcaused by the leadership for the rebellion. Rathore was seeking ticket from Ajmer North constituency but has been denied seat.

With the seventh list, Congress has named 199 candidates, including 28 women, for 200 seats. It had left the Bharatpur seat for RLD. Among the Congress candidates, 109 are sitting MLAs, including independents who joined Congress ahead of elections while 19 have been dropped.

It almost took 15 days for the party to release seven lists even as its negotiations with CPI(M), which has two sitting MLAs, and CPI fell through.

Sources said the party had conducted surveys in constituencies to check winnability but Gehlot had argued for retaining the maximum number of sitting MLAs. Gehlot’s bete noir Sachin Pilot also did not object, as Gehlot reciprocated by not seeking axing of MLAs supporting Pilot who attempted to topple the government in 2020.

Over 50 candidates are new faces while the party also fielded around half-a-dozen district presidents.

The electoral battle will not be an easy one for the Congress, as Rajasthan never re-elected an incumbent government. Some of the opinion polls also have not given Congress a second term but Gehlot is confident of bucking the trend and returning to power.