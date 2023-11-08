Congress will contest Rajasthan polls on 7 'guarantees': CM Gehlot

Gehlot has announced the Congress' seven guarantees if it retains power in the state -- an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family, cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kg, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamity, and school education in English medium.