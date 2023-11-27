Contacting Independents a natural process: Gehlot on post-poll prospects in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A day after the state elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appeared confident of a Congress win and said that being in touch with winning Independents happens on its own and is a natural process.

Answering reporters at the airport, Gehlot, on a question about contacting Independent candidates who are in winning positions, said, “Parties are not going to tell you even if they are already contacting Independents who are in a winning position. It is a natural process and contact happens on its own, kind of routine. There is no need to talk about this. However, Congress is going to win and win with a comfortable margin. All the schemes, guarantees have been liked by the people.”

Rajasthan this time recorded one of the highest-ever voter turnouts at 75.45 per cent, according to Election Commission data. The female voters recorded a voting percentage of 74.72 per cent, a tad higher than the voting percentage of men which stood at 74.53 per cent. This is said to be one of the highest voting percentages recorded since 71 years of Independence and in the 16 Assembly elections held so far.

Although Rajasthan has been changing the incumbent government every five years, Independents and smaller parties have often held the key to government formation, especially whenever Congress has come into power, after failing to get a decisive victory. BJP, on the other hand, has come into power on its own, not having to reach out to Independents and smaller parties.