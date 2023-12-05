At least 22% of newly elected Rajasthan MLAs face serious criminal cases

In 2018, 28 MLAs that is 14 per cent of the total 199 had declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

Amongst the newly elected legislators, at least one has a murder charge related case and at least 6 have cases related to crimes against women.

The ADR report has the analysis of criminal background, financial, education, and gender related details of the winning candidates.

Of the winning candidates, at least 61 that is 31 per cent have declared criminal cases (not serious) against themselves. In 2018, the number was 46 that is 23 per cent of the total.

BJP has at least 24 ie 21 per cent of the 115 winning legislators, who have serious criminal cases filed against them. For Congress, the number is 16 ie 23 per cent of the 69 winning legislators.

In case of criminal cases, BJP has 35 ie 30 per cent of the 115 who have cases lodged against them. In case of Congress, the number is 20 that is 29 per cent of the total 69, who won elections this time.

Also at least 169 that is 85 per cent of the total 199 newly elected legislators are crorepatis. In 2018, the number of crorepatis was 158.

BJP has the highest number of crorepatis that 101 ie 88 per cent of the total 115 are rich. While Congress MLAs are also matching their counterparts in richness as 58 that is 84 per cent of the 69 elected MLAs are crorepatis.

Eight Independent candidates have also declared assets over Rs one crore. At least 78 MLAs have assets worth Rs five crore and above. Bikaner’s erewhile princess Siddhi Kumari of BJP is the richest MLA with assets over Rs 102 crore.

Abhimanyu of Hanumangarh is the MLA with the lowest asset with just Rs 1,570,94 as total assets.