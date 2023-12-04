Modi's guarantee, polarisation outweigh welfarism in Rajasthan

Other than the governance, the BJP's message harped on majoritarianism. They were able to effectively polarise the pockets, where the minority communities have a major presence. They also put up saffron seers from those constituencies, who followed the party line of making the divide more blatant.



“Secondly the message was that majoritarianism Hindutva will finally triumph along with Modi’s promised development. That set the agenda for leaders to focus on Kanhaiya Lal murder, cow smuggling in the Meo Muslim belt of Alwar, Bharatpur , them versus us debate, the “Taliban tendencies, and bulldozer politics having double meaning. Besides, the invitation for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January 2024 touched the chord amongst voters, who may not be traditional BJP voters.”



Thirdly BJP’s organisational strength is immense, “The election campaign was micro-managed to the last detail. At least 38000 WhatsApp groups affiliated with RSS constantly fed information and kept in touch with voters. Grassroot workers with RSS cadres leading the way went down to the booth level and connected with the voters, especially in the last 15 days which perhaps worked in BJP’s favour,” says Dr Lodha.



Poll analysts, however, say Congress, by increasing its vote share by 0.19 per cent, has done remarkably well, mainly due to Gehlot’s welfare bandwagon.