MPs fielded for Rajasthan Assembly polls 'arrows from BJP's quiver' to defeat Congress: Party leader

Reacting to this, Rathore said, "Our high command takes decisions after a lot of thought. Seven of the 41 candidates the party has announced (in the first list) are MPs. This is the high command's decision. Such decisions have been taken by the party also in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh."

Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rajsamand MP Diya Kuamri are among the Members of Parliament who will be contesting the state poll for the BJP. While Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been fielded from Jaipur's Jhotwara, Diya Kumari will contest from Vidhyadhar Nagar.