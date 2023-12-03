OSD blames outgoing CM Ashok Gehlot for Congress defeat in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma on Sunday blamed him for the defeat in the assembly polls and said that his experience, magic and schemes could not bring the Congress back to power in the state.

Sharma, who was denied a ticket to contest the Rajasthan Assembly polls, said that Gehlot once again brought the Congress to the margins and has only taken away from the party but never been able to bring the party back to power.

Escalating his attack on Gehlot, the officer on special duty (OSD) accused him of cheating the high command, not allowing correct feedback to reach the top, not allowing anyone to become an alternative, continuously taking wrong decisions and decisions out of narcissism while being surrounded by immature and selfish people, and ignoring all feedback and surveys.