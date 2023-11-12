Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Candidates who won by less than 1000 votes in 2018

As the state gets ready for polls, the results for which will be declared on December 3, let us take a look at the candidates who won by less than 1000 margin in the last election :

BJP’s Jabbar Singh Sankhala who contested from the Asind constituency won with a margin of 154 votes (margin percentage - 0.1 per cent).

Khushveer Singh, an independent candidate who contested from the Marwar Junction constituency won with a margin of 251 votes (margin percentage - 0.2 per cent).

BJP’s Dharmendra Kumar who contested from the Pilibanga constituency won with a margin of 278 votes (margin percentage - 0.1 per cent).

BJP’s Ashok Dogra who contested from the Bundi constituency won with a margin of 713 votes (margin percentage - 0.3 per cent).

Congress’s Hakam Ali Khan who contested from the Fatehpur constituency won with a margin of 860 votes (margin percentage - 0.5 per cent).

Congress’s Shale Mohammad who contested from the Pokaran constituency won with a margin of 872 votes (margin percentage - 0.5 per cent).

Congress’s Virendra Singh who contested from the Dantaramgarh constituency won with a margin of 872 votes (margin percentage - 0.5 per cent).

Congress’s Jitendra Singh who contested from the Khetri constituency won with a margin of 957 votes (margin percentage - 0.6 per cent).

BJP’s Hameer Singh Bhayal who contested from the Siwana constituency won with a margin of 957 votes (margin percentage - 0.6 per cent).

(With inputs from IndiaVotes)