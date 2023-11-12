Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Candidates who won by less than 1000 votes in 2018

With the state of Rajasthan heading for a heated assembly elections on November 25, political parties in the state have geared up to try and form the next government in the state.
A total of 1,875 candidates are in the fray for the 199 constituencies. In the 2018 elections, Congress emerged victorious by securing 99 seats and formed the government with the help of BSP to get over the 100-seat majority mark. BJP could only win 73 seats compared to the 163 it won in the last election.
As the state gets ready for polls, the results for which will be declared on December 3, let us take a look at the candidates who won by less than 1000 margin in the last election :
BJP’s Jabbar Singh Sankhala who contested from the Asind constituency won with a margin of 154 votes (margin percentage - 0.1 per cent).
Khushveer Singh, an independent candidate who contested from the Marwar Junction constituency won with a margin of 251 votes (margin percentage - 0.2 per cent).
BJP’s Dharmendra Kumar who contested from the Pilibanga constituency won with a margin of 278 votes (margin percentage - 0.1 per cent).
BJP’s Ashok Dogra who contested from the Bundi constituency won with a margin of 713 votes (margin percentage - 0.3 per cent).
Congress’s Hakam Ali Khan who contested from the Fatehpur constituency won with a margin of 860 votes (margin percentage - 0.5 per cent).
Congress’s Shale Mohammad who contested from the Pokaran constituency won with a margin of 872 votes (margin percentage - 0.5 per cent).
Congress’s Virendra Singh who contested from the Dantaramgarh constituency won with a margin of 872 votes (margin percentage - 0.5 per cent).
Congress’s Jitendra Singh who contested from the Khetri constituency won with a margin of 957 votes (margin percentage - 0.6 per cent).
BJP’s Hameer Singh Bhayal who contested from the Siwana constituency won with a margin of 957 votes (margin percentage - 0.6 per cent).
