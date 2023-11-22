Rajasthan Assembly Elections: How have sitting CMs fared in previous polls?

Leaders from BJP and Congress have been on a campaign spree to Rajasthan amid the ongoing Assembly elections in five states. Voters in Rajasthan are scheduled to exercise their franchise on November 25. The incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other top leaders from the party have been campaigning with national leaders in tow as Saturday saw Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announce slew of guarantees in the state's Bharatpur for the state's ruling party.

Gehlot, whose governance have often been marred by his tussle for power with his former deputy Sachin Pilot, faces a big test this time as well. The BJP has been constantly attacking the Congress-led state government over its now infamous 'lal diary' and corruption, crimes in state among other issues.