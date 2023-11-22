Rajasthan Assembly Elections: How have sitting CMs fared in previous polls?

Leaders from BJP and Congress have been on a campaign spree to Rajasthan amid the ongoing Assembly elections in five states. Voters in Rajasthan are scheduled to exercise their franchise on November 25. The incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other top leaders from the party have been campaigning with national leaders in tow as Saturday saw Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announce slew of guarantees in the state's Bharatpur for the state's ruling party.
Gehlot, whose governance have often been marred by his tussle for power with his former deputy Sachin Pilot, faces a big test this time as well. The BJP has been constantly attacking the Congress-led state government over its now infamous 'lal diary' and corruption, crimes in state among other issues.
So how have the sitting CMs in the state fared in Rajasthan? If we take a reverse look at the sitting chief ministers in the state, the last 5 elections have seen a temperament of anti-incumbency with the CM chair alternating between Gehlot and BJP's Vasundhara Raje.
But how have they fared in the past elections in terms of votes? Let's take a look in the last 25 years in reverse:
Rajasthan Assembly poll 2018:
In 2018, the BJP was in power, having won the previous elections in 2013. The sitting CM was BJP stalwart Vasundhara Raje. While Raje won by a sizeable margin from her constituency of Jhalrapatan with 116,484 votes, the saffron party lost the election.
Congress' Manvendra Singh won 81,504 votes.
Rajasthan Assembly Poll 2013:
In 2013, the Congress was in power in the state and CM Ashok Gehlot fought from his constituency of Sardarpura. While the senior Congress leader won with 77,835 votes, the grand old party lost the election to BJP. Gehlot's nearest contender was BJP's Sambhu Singh Khetasar with 59,357 votes.
Rajasthan Assembly Poll 2008:
In 2008, the BJP was yet again in power keeping in line with the state's trend of anti-incumbency. Raje fought from her seat in Jhalrapatan and won by securing 81,593, defeating her rival in Congress Mohan Lal who secured 49,012 votes. But the saffron party lost the poll to the Congress, bringing in Gehlot to lead the Congress.
Rajasthan Assembly Poll 2003:
With the Congress party in power in Rajasthan in 2003, Gehlot secured 58,509 votes from Sardarpura but the party lost the poll to the BJP. His nearest rival was BJP's Mahendra Kumar Jhabak with 39,518 votes.
Rajasthan Assembly Poll 1998:
In 1998, BJP was in power in Rajasthan and the incumbent CM was Bhairon Singh Shekhawat who fought from his seat of Bali. Shekhawat won 38,025 votes and Ummed Singh from Congress won 30,359 votes. But BJP lost the polls, making way for Gehlot to be sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the first time for Congress.
(Data: IndiaVotes)