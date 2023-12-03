Rajasthan Assembly poll results unexpected, we humbly accept mandate: Outgoing CM Gehlot

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."

"I wish the new government all the best. My advice to them is that despite working hard, we were not successful, it does not mean that they should not work after forming the government," he said.