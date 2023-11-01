Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress releases fourth list of five candidates

Congress has released its fourth list of five candidates, including two sitting MLAs, for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, even as it is yet to announce candidates for another 44 seats.
The fifth list was announced late on Tuesday night. The party has renominated Rooparam Meghwal in Jaisalmer while Saleh Mohammed is fielded again from Pokaran.
It has also fielded three candidates in BJP sitting seats -- Vidhyadhar CHoudhary in Phulera, Hangami Lal Mewara in Asind and Dhiraj Gurjar in Jahapur.
With this, Congress has announced names for 256 of the 200 seats, by repeating 101 sitting MLAs while dropping ten so far. Twenty-one of the candidates are women.
None of the three Gehlot loyalists accused of leading the rebellion in September last year and not allowing a meeting of Congress Legislature Party – Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- find space in the third list also. There were reports that Dhariwal is seeking a ticket for his son.
While the party's first list had 33, the second list had 43, third 19 and fourth one had 56.