Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress releases fourth list of five candidates

Congress has released its fourth list of five candidates, including two sitting MLAs, for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, even as it is yet to announce candidates for another 44 seats.

The fifth list was announced late on Tuesday night. The party has renominated Rooparam Meghwal in Jaisalmer while Saleh Mohammed is fielded again from Pokaran.

It has also fielded three candidates in BJP sitting seats -- Vidhyadhar CHoudhary in Phulera, Hangami Lal Mewara in Asind and Dhiraj Gurjar in Jahapur.