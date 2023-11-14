Rajasthan Assembly polls: History of coalition governments in state

The unpredictable results that Rajasthan brings up every election, where both BJP and Congress have often found it tough to cross the majority mark, small players like BSP and JJP have emerged as the kingmakers - helping the single-largest party to form the coalition government.

Here, we discuss about the number of times coalition governments have been formed in Rajasthan and how it fared overall.

1990 Assembly elections

This elections had Congress winning the popular votes (50 seats), but BJP bagged the most seats by winning 85 constituencies. However, to cross the majority mark of 101 seats, BJP needed support of allies. This is when Janata Dal (JD) emerged and successfully formed the government in the state.

BJP's mass leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was chosen as the CM face. However, this marriage of convenience between BJP and JD didn't last too long. Janta Dal pulled back its support to Shekhawat, only to be dismantled by the saffron party veteran - earning him the title Master Manipulator.

1993 Assembly elections

This was the first election held after the collapse of BJP-JD alliance. BJP, under Shekhawat, emerged as the single-largest party with 95 votes - again falling short of the magic number. This time, Shekhawat called up Independent MLAs and convinced them to join hands with him to form the government.

BJP crossed the majority mark and now had 101 seats in its kitty. Shekhawat was chosen as Rajasthan CM for the third time.

2008 Assembly elections

After Shekhawat was chosen as the Vice-President of India in 2002, he handed over Rajasthan BJP's responsibility to his close confidante, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who went on to sweep the 2003 Assembly polls for the saffron party. However, Vasundhara's tenure was marred by various issues -- accusations of being autocratic and the handling of the Gujjar-Meena protests -- to name a few.

This anti-incumbency paved way for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress to emerge victorious in the 2008 polls. INC won 96 seats but fell short of just four more seats to cross the majority mark. Congress forged alliance with Independents and managed to form the government. Gehlot was sworn-in as the CM and completed his full-term in office.

2018 Assembly elections

The 2018 Assembly polls saw Congress sweeping the elections with 100 seats and decimating BJP to just 73 seats. However, the usual trend of Rajasthan voters struck again this time as well - the Grand Old Party was short of majority by just one seat. This is when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came to Congress' rescue and secured majority to form government in the state.

The incumbent Congress-BSP government in Rajasthan helmed by Gehlot has almost completed its tenure successfully till now - barring a few hiccups created by the Sachin Pilot faction.

The D-day, December 3, will decide whether aggressive campaigning by both parties will yield them a clear majority this time, at least.

Or, will they resort to coalition government yet again?

(Data and inputs from ECI and IndiaVotes)