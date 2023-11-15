JOIN US
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Rajasthan Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar passes away

Koonar, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 04:44 IST

Jaipur: The Congress' candidate from Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, died during treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi, party leaders said here on Wednesday.

He was 75.

Koonar, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12.

Koonar died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension.

Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25.

(Published 15 November 2023, 04:44 IST)
