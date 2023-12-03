JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsrajasthan

LIVE
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Live: Counting of votes to take place at 36 centres

The Election Commission will soon announce the results for the Rajasthan Assembly election polls. The majority is 100 for the 199-seat Rajasthan Assembly. While most exit polls have given the BJP an advantage this time around, some have even predicted that a hung assembly is in the making. Follow all the latest updates from counting day only with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 23:16 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
21:3102 Dec 2023

There will be an assistant returning officer, a counting supervisor, two counting assistants and a micro-observer at the counting table of postal ballots: CEO Praveen Gupta

21:3102 Dec 2023

Counting of votes to take place at 36 centres: Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer CEO Praveen Gupta

19:0502 Dec 2023

Five observers appointed will arrive at 10 am. There will be a meeting and a resolution will be passed, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

21:3102 Dec 2023

There will be an assistant returning officer, a counting supervisor, two counting assistants and a micro-observer at the counting table of postal ballots: CEO Praveen Gupta

21:3102 Dec 2023

Counting of votes to take place at 36 centres: Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer CEO Praveen Gupta

19:0502 Dec 2023

Five observers appointed will arrive at 10 am. There will be a meeting and a resolution will be passed, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

18:5902 Dec 2023

Congress will win the assembly election in Rajasthan with a comfortable majority, says CM Ashok Gehlot after conducting a video conference with party candidates in Jaipur on Saturday

How parties performed in reserved seats in 2018

There were 33 seats reserved for the scheduled castes, 25 for scheduled tribes and rest of the 141 seats were contested by candidates from the general category.

Of the 33 scheduled caste seats, the BJP won in 11, Congress in 19. Two seats, Merta and Bhopalgarh were claimed by RLP and one seat Dudu saw an independent candidate gain victory.

In the 25 ST seats, the Congress won 12 and BJP 9. Two constituencies, Bassi and Kushalgarh were bagged by independent candidates and two others by the Bharatiya Tribal Party.

Here's how Rajasthan's political map looked after the 2018 Assembly elections:

(Published 02 December 2023, 22:33 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthanElection CommissionAssembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on