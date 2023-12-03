Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Live: Counting of votes to take place at 36 centres

There were 33 seats reserved for the scheduled castes, 25 for scheduled tribes and rest of the 141 seats were contested by candidates from the general category.

Of the 33 scheduled caste seats, the BJP won in 11, Congress in 19. Two seats, Merta and Bhopalgarh were claimed by RLP and one seat Dudu saw an independent candidate gain victory.

In the 25 ST seats, the Congress won 12 and BJP 9. Two constituencies, Bassi and Kushalgarh were bagged by independent candidates and two others by the Bharatiya Tribal Party.