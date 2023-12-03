Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Live: Counting of votes to take place at 36 centres
The Election Commission will soon announce the results for the Rajasthan Assembly election polls. The majority is 100 for the 199-seat Rajasthan Assembly. While most exit polls have given the BJP an advantage this time around, some have even predicted that a hung assembly is in the making. Follow all the latest updates from counting day only with DH!
There will be an assistant returning officer, a counting supervisor, two counting assistants and a micro-observer at the counting table of postal ballots: CEO Praveen Gupta
Counting of votes to take place at 36 centres: Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer CEO Praveen Gupta
Five observers appointed will arrive at 10 am. There will be a meeting and a resolution will be passed, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
Congress will win the assembly election in Rajasthan with a comfortable majority, says CM Ashok Gehlot after conducting a video conference with party candidates in Jaipur on Saturday
How parties performed in reserved seats in 2018
There were 33 seats reserved for the scheduled castes, 25 for scheduled tribes and rest of the 141 seats were contested by candidates from the general category.
Of the 33 scheduled caste seats, the BJP won in 11, Congress in 19. Two seats, Merta and Bhopalgarh were claimed by RLP and one seat Dudu saw an independent candidate gain victory.
In the 25 ST seats, the Congress won 12 and BJP 9. Two constituencies, Bassi and Kushalgarh were bagged by independent candidates and two others by the Bharatiya Tribal Party.
Here's how Rajasthan's political map looked after the 2018 Assembly elections:
