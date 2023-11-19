Rajasthan elections: Key candidates to look out for

With Rajasthan going to polls on November 25 and the destiny of the state hanging in the balance till December 3, DH takes a look at key candidates the ruling Congress and opposition BJP have fielded this assembly elections.

Incumbant Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot:

The Congress heavyweight has been representing the Sardarpura constituency of Jodhpur as a Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly since 1999. Currently serving his third term as Chief Minister, Gehlot is facing BJP candidate Dr Mahendra Singh Rathore in Sardarpura. In 2018, Gehlot defeated BJP's Shambhu Singh by a margin of 45,597 votes.

Sachin Pilot:

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's bete noire, former Deputy CM, and Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot has represented the Tonk constituency since 2018. This time, the former Member of Parliament and Minister of State (for Corporate Affairs and Communication & IT) in the UPA government is up against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta. In 2018, Pilot defeated BJP's Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes.

Govind Singh Dotasra:

The current president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Dotsara has represented the Lachhmangarh constituency since 2008. In 2018, Dotasara defeated BJP's Dinesh Joshi by a margin of 22,052 votes. This time, he is up against the saffron party's Subhash Mehria.

Vasundhara Raje:

Two-time Rajasthan Chief Minister, Raje has represented the Jhalrapatan constituency since 2003 (prior to which she represented the Dholpur constituency, later becoming a Member of Parliament before returning to state politics). This time, Raje is up against the Congress' Ram Lal Chouhan. In 2018, Raje defeated the Congress' Manvendra Singh by a margin of 34,980 votes.

Satish Poonia:

The present Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Poonia, was the President of the Rajasthan BJP from 2019 to 2023. He has represented the Amber constituency since 2018 when he defeated the Congress' Prashant Sharma by a margin of 13,276 votes.