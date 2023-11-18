Rajasthan polls: Move over Pilot, candidate gets priority in Kishangarh

Kishangarh, Ajmer: Youths atop JCB machines wait patiently with marigold flowers to be strewn over Congress’s youth icon Sachin Pilot, who is running almost an hour late.

Chalked with colourful lines, the lanes leading upto the venue is filled with groups of young and old, mostly men, waiting to hear their leader speak. There are not many flags, banners or hoardings around.

A motley crowd of rural and urban folks have gathered on a ground, surrounded by houses and a market place. A large number of women in the traditional odhni and ghagra raise their hands in support, when Pilot takes the stage to campaign for Vikas Choudhary, a recent convert from BJP. He joined Congress after he was refused ticket by the BJP.

However, Vikas, who is just 31 years old and a farmer seemed to be a favourite amongst the crowd. In fact more than Pilot.

Manisha, 19, a second year college student, who has come from Sreeji Maharaj temple in Nimbark Teerth, to this election rally, says: “We are only looking at Vikas Choudhary. He has always been helpful. Even though he lost elections last time, he has been around, eager to help. Just a call away. We are not looking at parties this time. It is the candidate which counts.”

Her friend Priyanka, is, however, a little partial towards Congress. She talks about the smartphone, courtesy the Congress government. The subsidised gas cylinder facility has not reached them yet. “We are still paying Rs 1100," says Manisha.

As Vikas talks of an operational airport for Kishangarh and pledges to free Kishangarh of drug menace, the crowd claps rapturously. When Pilot comes on last, he talks about development as Congress's only agenda and that BJP’s double engine government failed in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. Passingly and indirectly he mentions the acrimony that happened in the party, saying, “Clashes are common when too many utensils come together. But one has to forget and forgive and go beyond caste, religion to vote for a government which works for the welfare of the people.”

Kishangarh is one of the eight assembly segments of the Ajmer Parliament seat. It has more than 58.81 per cent (2011 Census) rural voters and more than 41 per cent urban voters. SC voters account for more than 18.87 per cent and ST voters 1.71 per cent. Muslim voters also have more than 7.6 per cent share.

Kishangarh, around 102 km from Jaipur, is India's major marble hub with more than 1200 marble and other stone cutting units, employing over 25000 people. One of its main problems is pollution from the marble dust and the slurry and it is hazardous for health.

Kishangarh is one seat, where Independent Suresh Tak, 61, won with 42.16 per cent vote share in 2018. Vikas, then a BJP candidate, had come second with 33.26 per cent vote share. Vikas was literally in tears when he was refused a ticket by the BJP this time. BJP’s candidate this time is MP from Ajmer, Bhagirath Choudhary, 68.

A marble businessman, Tak’s popularity remains high among Kishangarh people. Praveen Deval, a businessman dealing in conference equipment, says : “Tak got Rs 1600 crore budget sanctioned for Madanganj main road and got it done, He has made the area marble dust free and got the Asia’s biggest dumping yard built where many film shootings now take place. He has got encroachments removed from over 2600 bighas. He is accessible and always has an ear for his people.”