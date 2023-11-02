Religion-based politics will not succeed: Gehlot on Adityanath’s ‘Talibani mindset’ remark

Adityanath, while addressing a meeting in Tijara on Wednesday, said, “I have been told that the Congress candidate from Tijara uses big metaphors about himself. Only Bajrangbali's mace can cure the Talibani mindset. Are you seeing how Israel is currently working to crush the Taliban mentality in Gaza.”

Replying to the UP chief minister’s remark, Gehlot said, “Whatever they are saying is not in the favour of the nation. They only want to divert the issue.” “They used Bajrangnali’s name in Karnataka also and the people of the state gave a befitting reply. Now, it is Rajasthan’s turn, the people of Rajasthan will also do the same.”

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.