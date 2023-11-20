Star politicians fall back on Ram, family legacy in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan has been witnessing a deluge of star politicians campaigning aggressively in the last few days to get the voters tick the desired boxes.

Throwing caution to the winds, these celebrity politicians, mostly from BJP are harping on Sanatan dharam, God and Goddess, and the grandiose Ram temple in the making in Ayodhya to woo the voters.

Meanwhile Congress biggies, while reminding people of their political legacy, are urging voters to not be fooled by false promises made by the Modi government ever since it came to power in 2014 including the Rs 15 lakh in every account, government jobs, waiving of farmers’ loans and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today campaigned in Pali, over 300 km from here and other places too, speaking about Sanatan Dharam and Ram. He reiterated that Congress wanted to obliterate Sanatan Dharam and that people should not allow them to do so as then it would affect the culture and traditions of Rajasthan.

He also accused Congress of targeting Dalit and women, who are facing atrocities and crime. He said Congress just keeps mum when Dalits face abuse. Saying that the BJP government thinks about all sections of the society, he urged voters to change the incumbent government.