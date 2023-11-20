Star politicians fall back on Ram, family legacy in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan has been witnessing a deluge of star politicians campaigning aggressively in the last few days to get the voters tick the desired boxes.
Throwing caution to the winds, these celebrity politicians, mostly from BJP are harping on Sanatan dharam, God and Goddess, and the grandiose Ram temple in the making in Ayodhya to woo the voters.
Meanwhile Congress biggies, while reminding people of their political legacy, are urging voters to not be fooled by false promises made by the Modi government ever since it came to power in 2014 including the Rs 15 lakh in every account, government jobs, waiving of farmers’ loans and others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today campaigned in Pali, over 300 km from here and other places too, speaking about Sanatan Dharam and Ram. He reiterated that Congress wanted to obliterate Sanatan Dharam and that people should not allow them to do so as then it would affect the culture and traditions of Rajasthan.
He also accused Congress of targeting Dalit and women, who are facing atrocities and crime. He said Congress just keeps mum when Dalits face abuse. Saying that the BJP government thinks about all sections of the society, he urged voters to change the incumbent government.
He talked about reduced mobile bills, heavily discounted medicines, and the free ration scheme which BJP has implemented. He held Congress responsible for slow processing of “Har Ghar Jal Yojana,”, saying he sends money for pipes and taps but Congress only does paper work and plunders all the funds.
At the end of every speech, the spectators are asked to raise hands and chant the name of Ram. Although Modi deflected this ‘Ram’ chant to a kind of salutation or greeting for every citizen, which should reach every house, most BJP leaders are relying on the Ram chant to get the voters aroused.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a rally in Ramgarh, too urged all to come to Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. He again accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of mafiaraj and talked about the women crime rate being highest in Rajasthan. He talked about high prices of petrol, diesel, inflation and paper leaks which was jeopardising the future of youth.
Meanwhile Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi while campaigning for Dheeraj Gujjar in Jahajpur in Bhilwara district, asked voters to come out of the trap of those who weave lies and vote for their own strength.
Reminding the family from which she hails, she talked about Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi, and how they sacrificed their lives for the country and for the people and that they remain the guiding light for every Congress leader.