2024 fight in Tamil Nadu is between DMK and BJP: Annamalai

Refusing to comment on AIADMK’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will primarily be a contest between DMK and the saffron party as people will assess the performance of the governments at the Centre and in the state.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of district presidents at the party headquarters here, Annamalai said he was “neither happy nor sad” at the AIADMK’s decision to sever ties with the BJP, while maintaining that the 2024 elections was to elect the Prime Minister of the country.

“We are very clear on who we should be fighting against. The contest in the 2024 polls will be between the DMK and the BJP. I will choose who will be my opponent. The BJP has been in power for the past nine years and the DMK will complete 2.5 years when we go to polls next year. People will give their opinion through their ballots,” Annamalai said.