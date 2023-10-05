2024 fight in Tamil Nadu is between DMK and BJP: Annamalai

Refusing to comment on AIADMK’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will primarily be a contest between DMK and the saffron party as people will assess the performance of the governments at the Centre and in the state.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of district presidents at the party headquarters here, Annamalai said he was “neither happy nor sad” at the AIADMK’s decision to sever ties with the BJP, while maintaining that the 2024 elections was to elect the Prime Minister of the country.
“We are very clear on who we should be fighting against. The contest in the 2024 polls will be between the DMK and the BJP. I will choose who will be my opponent. The BJP has been in power for the past nine years and the DMK will complete 2.5 years when we go to polls next year. People will give their opinion through their ballots,” Annamalai said.
At the meeting, party leaders are believed to give enough indications that the BJP could lead an alliance in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 polls. The meeting also resolved to appoint observers for all 39 parliamentary constituencies to prepare the party for the elections scheduled next year.
Annamalai refused to respond to questions on the AIADMK walking out of the NDA and blaming him for its decision. “Not just the AIADMK, many parties criticize me for a lot of things. I cannot be responding to each and every one of them,” the former Karnataka-cadre officer said.
On the formation of NDA in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said the decision on which parties will be part of the combine will be taken by BJP President J P Nadda and not him. To a volley of questions on AIADMK leaders statements that the party can now win many seats after it cut off ties with the BJP, Annamalai merely said, “2024 will answer all the questions.”
His comments assume significance in the wake of reports that he has been asked by the BJP high command not to criticize the AIADMK.