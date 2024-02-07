Lok Sabha Election 2024: AIADMK says its door is 'closed' for the BJP

Jayakumar, a former Minister in the previous AIADMK regimes, said: 'This party resolution, that there will never be an alliance with the BJP, was hailed by party workers and the people across the state. As far as we are concerned, we have closed our door on the BJP though they may keep their door open (for the AIADMK). We have closed our door to BJP. We do not want the BJP to come to us. This is our stand.'