Assembly election: Rahul Gandhi asks voters to choose between 'Dorala Telangana & Prajala Telangana'

"In Chhattisgarh and Karnataka too, our government has fulfilled the promises made."



“We are guaranteeing tribals that once voted to power, the Congress would give them back rights on Podu lands and assigned lands. As our government forms in Delhi, we will make the Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara a national festival, just like the Kumbh Mela,” he said.

Rahul further said that the fight in Telangana is only between Congress and BRS whereas BJP wants the BRS to retain power.



“In Telangana, there is a fight between BRS and Congress in the elections. We have sidelined the BJP, but the BJP wants BRS to win in Telangana. They are working together. In the Parliament House, BRS did whatever the BJP wanted. CBI or ED has not filed any case against Telangana CM. Cases have been filed against every leader of the opposition except your CM. If you cast your vote for BRS it will be for BJP,” he added.

Priyanka targeted the BRS government stating that it is remote-controlled by the Modi government.

“Today BRS is with Modi, and is run by him through remote control. Everywhere there’s corruption and loot. The government only wants to save these mafias instead of creating jobs. In Ranga reddy district, land was taken off records. Today these lands have been sold off to land mafias. They have built luxury houses for themselves and shattered your dreams. Most of the ministries are with the CM’s family. We say that we should do caste census but they don’t want to do it, forget about giving representation. How will they give social justice?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Rahul along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi had launched the party's bus yatra 'Vijaya Bheri' at Mulugu in Telangana. Before launching the yatra, the duo visited the famous Ramappa temple and offered special prayers to the presiding deity, lord Shiva.

Aimed at taking the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi for Telangana on September 17 to the masses, the bus yatra will be held covering 35 assembly segments.

Pada yatras, interactions with groups and also public meetings have been planned during this bus yatra. Other party senior leaders are also expected to participate in the yatra in the subsequent days.