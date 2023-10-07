Banking on Modi's charisma, BJP finalises Telangana 'road map'

Nadda asked the party's Telangana leaders to strive hard and be ready to dislodge the BRS government. Modi's charisma, formation of the turmeric board, the new ToR of the Krishna water tribunal, corruption by the KCR government and family politics appear to be the main planks of BJP in these polls. Another issue on top of the agenda was to effectively counter the narrative unleashed by the Congress that BJP and BRS have a secret pact.

Along with Nadda, General Secretaries BL Santosh, Tarun Chugh, party election in charge, Prakash Javdekar, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others took part in the meeting on Friday.

“Prime Minister Modi is our trump card in Telangana and it's quite visible with the kind of response he has received in both Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad in the last few days. We should effectively utilise his charisma and also take the announcements of turmeric board, new ToR for Krishna river tribunal board and central tribal varsity to every doorstep in Telangana,” a top party leader told the participants of Thursday's meeting.

Another leader asserted that the BJP cadres and leaders at every level need to effectively counter the narrative, which they call it fake, unleashed by Congress that BRS and BJP has a secret pact as it was amply made clear by Modi in his Nizamabad meeting.

Meetings are also being planned in ST reserved assembly segments to take the message of formation of central tribal varsity in Mulugu that was announced by Modi on October 1. Likewise, meetings with farmers in districts that will benefit from the new ToR of Krishna river tribunal are also being planned.

Party central leadership had also appointed at least 14 different committees to oversee the electioneering in the state. Interestingly, dissident leaders like former MPs Vijayashanthi, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, G Vivek also found place in these committees.

In another effort, a few BJP MLAs from Karnataka and also union ministers of state were given responsibility for each of the 33 districts in Telangana. From campaign to electioneering and booth-poll management these in-charges are responsible in those respective districts. At least 30 party leaders will be appointed in each committee for each of these districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari have confirmed their visit to Telangana and other top leaders of the party will be visiting the state in the days to come as well.