Both BRS, Congress betrayed Telangana: Prakash Javadekar

Hyderabad, DHNS: Former union minister and BJP Telangana election in-charge, Prakash Javadekar, alleges that both BRS and Congress have betrayed the people of Telangana and winds of change are blowing in favour of BJP.
Speaking to S N V Sudhir, Javadekar ruled out any impact of replacing Bandi Sanjay with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as party state unit chief. Excerpts:
What are the chances of BJP doing well in Telangana?
BJP is receiving a tremendous response. It was thought that BJP would not make much of an impression, but the reality is that BJP will win in Telangana. So, in hindsight, both (BRS & Congress) are fighting for the second place. Even in Kamareddy, the BJP candidate will defeat Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. The winds of change are blowing because of the corrupt government and people understand that the BJP fought on all issues.
Why should people choose BJP instead of BRS or Congress?
Both have betrayed the people of Telangana. Congress has betrayed by delaying the formation of the state for 50 years. They never made a BC chief minister. They are responsible for killing 359 people and 1,200 suicides. The Telangana agitation is a long-term issue. It was not for creating a corrupt rule. BRS has also betrayed the people. After coming to power, KCR made it a family affair. So, people are angry. People love PM Narendra Modi and want a Modi-like government.
But, barring a few places in North Telangana, it appears to be a bipolar fight between BRS and Congress. Where does the BJP stand?
No, in more than 60 places, it is a fight between BRS and BJP. See, Congress has hyped it up in the media. But as I said, on the ground it is not. They are not receiving the support. With money power, you can't buy the votes. In Huzurabad by-polls, BRS spent Rs 600 crore, but the BJP candidate Eatela Rjender won. This is how it works. People take money, but vote for candidates they think will work for them.
It also appears that the momentum that was built until last year has been lost. Replacing Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay with G Kishan Reddy as Telangana BJP chief has had an impact. What's your take?
No. The issue is, today, Bandi Sanjay has traveled to more than 60 constituencies and has done tremendous work. So, this is why we are going to win in North Telangana.
Hyderabad we are sweeping and in other areas also we will have a good presence. Bandi Sanjay is now the National General Secretary. It is a promotion.