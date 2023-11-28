Both BRS, Congress betrayed Telangana: Prakash Javadekar

Hyderabad, DHNS: Former union minister and BJP Telangana election in-charge, Prakash Javadekar, alleges that both BRS and Congress have betrayed the people of Telangana and winds of change are blowing in favour of BJP.

Speaking to S N V Sudhir, Javadekar ruled out any impact of replacing Bandi Sanjay with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as party state unit chief. Excerpts: