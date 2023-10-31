Cash, gold, liquor, freebies worth Rs 412 crore seized since October 9 in poll-bound Telangana

A total of over Rs 145.3 crore in cash, 251.9 kg gold, 1080.2 kg silver, and other valuables, all worth over Rs 165 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 39.8 crore, ganja valued at Rs 22.31 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 39.98 crore have been seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.