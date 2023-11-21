JOIN US
Homeelectionstelangana

DMK asks cadres to work for Congress win in Telangana Assembly polls

Appealing to party workers, the DMK in a statement asked them to form an election working committee and work hard to ensure the victory of the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 14:29 IST

Chennai: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, an ally of the Congress party, on Tuesday instructed various party wings and cadres in Telangana to work for the victory of candidates on behalf of the I.N.D.I.A Bloc in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30.

Appealing to party workers, the DMK in a statement asked them to form an election working committee and work hard to ensure the victory of the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates.

"...all DMK wings and cadres in Telangana are asked to form an election working committee and work hard with the Congress party to ensure a large margin of victory for the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates," the statement said.

(Published 21 November 2023, 14:29 IST)
