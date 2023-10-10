Save Telangana from 'modern Razakars': Shah slams KCR over nepotism, urges people to vote for BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the ruling BRS and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), saying that only the BJP can save Telangana from 'modern Razakars'. The union home minister was in Adilabad where he addressed a public meeting and urged the voters to elect BJP to have a ‘double engine Sarkar’.
Shah drew parallels between the KCR govt and the 'Razakars', who during the Nizam's rule in the then Hyderabad state were infamous for alleged brutalities and atrocities against the Hindu population. The entire period of Razakars is considered a 'black episode' in the history of Hyderabad state and Telangana.
The Razakars were a volunteer paramilitary force of the nationalist party in the Hyderabad state under Nizam’s rule. Formed in 1938 by the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Bahadur Yar Jung, the forces expanded considerably during the leadership of Aligarh educated Qasim Razvi around the time of India’s independence.
Amit Shah in Telangana's Adilabad.
Credit: DH Photo
After the integration of erstwhile Hyderabad into the Indian Union, Razvi was initially jailed and later allowed to move to Pakistan, where he was granted asylum.
Shah accused that KCR government is being run on the directions of Majlis (AIMIM).
“KCR's election symbol is a car but the steering wheel of that car will be with Owaisi. Is there a need for a government with MIM steering? Chandrasekhar Raoji, what happened to the guarantee of three acres of land for Dalits? They say great things about Dalit Bandhu, but give it only to a few. Only BJP can save Telangana from modern Razakars," said Shah.
Shah slammed BRS supremo KCR, saying that he has made the state number one in corruption and farmer suicide."KCR’s aim is only to make his son as CM. But the BJP’s aim is to ensure that every tribal of Adilabad gets education, jobs and also water for the farmers," Shah said.
"Of all the promises KCR had made, he did not fulfill even a single one. An airstrip was to be built in Adilabad, the two-bedroom houses were to be given to the tribal brothers and sisters, but nothing happened. His promises are fake, and his intentions are bad."
"Your enthusiasm clearly shows that it's the BJP only which is going to form the government in Telangana. You all have showered immense love on PM Modi during the 2014 and 2019 elections. But it's high time that Telangana gets a double-engine government. I am sure that you will make the BJP win, you will make PM Modi win. Double engine government means 'Neeche Bhi Modi, Upar Bhi Modi'. Double-engine government means development and development,” he said.
Shah said that due to the attitude of KCR government, the establishment of tribal university was delayed in the state. "The KCR government did not show interest in the tribal university and it got delayed. For ten years, KCR has not solved the problems of Telangana's poor. He does care about farmers, dalits and tribals."
"Modi government abrogated Article 370 and freed Kashmir. We conducted surgical strikes and chased away the enemies."
The Congress government had earlier dragged the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, PM Modi took the initiative to construct the shrine and the grand temple will be ready by January, 2024, Shah added.