Save Telangana from 'modern Razakars': Shah slams KCR over nepotism, urges people to vote for BJP

Shah slammed BRS supremo KCR, saying that he has made the state number one in corruption and farmer suicide."KCR’s aim is only to make his son as CM. But the BJP’s aim is to ensure that every tribal of Adilabad gets education, jobs and also water for the farmers," Shah said.

"Of all the promises KCR had made, he did not fulfill even a single one. An airstrip was to be built in Adilabad, the two-bedroom houses were to be given to the tribal brothers and sisters, but nothing happened. His promises are fake, and his intentions are bad."

"Your enthusiasm clearly shows that it's the BJP only which is going to form the government in Telangana. You all have showered immense love on PM Modi during the 2014 and 2019 elections. But it's high time that Telangana gets a double-engine government. I am sure that you will make the BJP win, you will make PM Modi win. Double engine government means 'Neeche Bhi Modi, Upar Bhi Modi'. Double-engine government means development and development,” he said.