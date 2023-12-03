KCR: The vanquished Telangana icon who missed a historic hat trick

Rao joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founded by film icon N T Rama Rao in 1983. While his first electoral attempt in the same year resulted in defeat to the Congress candidate in Siddipet, he secured victory in 1985 and maintained his winning streak. Rao triumphed in Karimnagar, Medak, and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seats five times, including two by-polls.