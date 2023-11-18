Key constituencies to watch out for in 2023 Telangana Assembly polls

Kamareddy

KCR is also contesting from this constituency. There are 39 candidates in the fray but the key candidate to watch out for is Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy, who is also contesting from his home constituency Kodangal, where only 13 candidates are in the fray.

Sircilla

From this seat, KCR’s son K T Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, a key member of the Cabinet and working president of BRS, will be seeking re-election. He had won from this seat for 1,25,213 votes in the 2018 assembly polls.

Siddipet

BRS leader and Minister of Medical - Health and Finance Harish Rao is contesting once again from Siddipet. He has been representing the seat since 2004.

The polls to elect members to the 119-seat Legislative Assembly will be held on November 30. The poll results will be announced on December 3.