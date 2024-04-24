Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP looking to consolidate its position in Telangana's Secunderabad

Secunderabad: Having breached the Congress stronghold in this urban area, the BJP is now aiming to consolidate its position in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha by securing a third consecutive victory in the upcoming general elections. The 17 Lok Sabha seats, including Secunderabad in Telangana, will go for polls on May 13 in the fourth phase.

As per the 2011 decadal census, Secunderabad, located within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, has a population of 2,17,910, with 1,968,276 registered voters.

Secunderabad, being an urban constituency, holds notable political significance due to its substantial Muslim voter base, constituting approximately 12.19 percent of the total population.

Historically, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Congress party. The Congress party had won 12 out of 15 Lok Sabha elections and one by-election. However, in the last two elections, BJP candidates won segments.

While the present Haryana governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, won the segment in the 2014 polls, G. Kishan Reddy won in the 2019 polls. In the 2024 polls too, the BJP had fielded Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad, hoping for a hat-trick win. Despite relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image and the support of pro-Hindutva urban voters, the BJP faces a concerning trend with a decrease in the winning margin from the previous election.