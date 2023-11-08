PM Modi appeals for votes on caste basis, but does not want to do justice to OBCs: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Hitting out at the alleged 'parivaarvad' mindset of the Congress and BRS, Modi on Tuesday here said these parties will never make a backward caste candidate the Chief Minister of Telangana, and promised that if voted to power in the state the BJP would make a person from the BC community the CM.