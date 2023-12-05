Revanth Reddy picked as Telangana CM, oath-taking on December 7

The decision to choose Revanth over other claimants like Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after going through the report prepared by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other observers sent to the state.

“I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to…Kharge-ji, Mother of Telangana our beloved Soniamma, ever inspiring leader Rahul Gandhi, charismatic Priyanka Gandhi Vadra… K C Venugopal... D K Shivakumar... Manikrao Thakre, and last but not the least our Congress soldiers who stood by us through thick and thin,” Revanth said.

During the day, Kharge held discussions with former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who campaigned extensively in the state, as well as with Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Shivakumar and state in-charge Manikrao Thakre before finalising the name.

Venugopal later held a meeting with Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar along with Shivakumar and Thakre on their future roles as well as the composition of the government. Sources said Revanth may also visit Delhi on the instructions of the central leadership to give a final touch to his team.