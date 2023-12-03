'South vs North': Cong leader Praveen Chakravarty after Telangana win; deletes post after controversy

The Congress is facing defeat in three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at the hands of the BJP. These went to assembly polls between November 7 and 30 along with Telangana and votes were counted on Sunday.

"The South-North boundary line getting thicker and clearer!" Chakravarty, who is the chairman of the Professionals' Congress and the party's data analytics department, posted on X along with a picture captioned 'South Vs North'. These have been deleted.