Telangana Assembly polls: Key parties' vote share over last decade

With Telangana fast approaching its poll date, the political parties are busy perfecting their election campaigns and etching out their strategies to win over the state. The polls to elect members of the 119-seat Telangana Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30.
The key parties that will face off in the electoral battleground include Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Indian National Congress (INC), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
The state has been under the rule of BRS, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for nearly a decade now.
Here is a look at the vote share of key parties in two assembly elections over the last decade since its formation on June 2, 2014.
In the 2018 assembly elections, BRS marked a massive victory by winning 88 seats. While Congress managed to win 19 seats, AIMIM bagged seven seats, TDP won two seats and BJP could only win one seat.
In the 2014 assembly polls, BRS won 63 seats, Congress bagged 21 seats, TDP won 15 seats, AIMIM won seven seats and BJP won five seats.
The year’s elections will decide if BRS will retain another term or if other parties will manage to make a mark in the newly-formed state.
The results of the polls will be announced on December 3.