Telangana Assembly polls: Key parties' vote share over last decade

With Telangana fast approaching its poll date, the political parties are busy perfecting their election campaigns and etching out their strategies to win over the state. The polls to elect members of the 119-seat Telangana Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30.

The key parties that will face off in the electoral battleground include Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Indian National Congress (INC), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).