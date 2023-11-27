Telangana polls: Constituencies with the highest and lowest voter turnout over the years

Telangana is nearing its polling date on November 30 to elect members to its 119-seat Legislative Assembly. The results of the polls will come out on December 3, sealing the fate of the political parties in the fray.
It remains to be seen whether the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS), will retain another term in the state where opposition parties have been trying to make a mark for long now.
In 2018, BRS swept the elections by winning 88 seats. While Congress managed to win 19 seats, AIMIM bagged seven seats, TDP won two seats and BJP could only win one seat.
The average voter turnout for the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections was 73.7 per cent. Here are the top 3 constituencies with the highest and lowest voter turnout in the 2018 assembly elections.
Highest
From Palair seat, out of 2,08,659 registered electors, a total of 1,92,164 votes were polled. The highest voter turnout of 92.1 per cent was from this constituency.
From Madhira seat, the voter turnout was 92.0 per cent. From a total of 2,03,240 registered electors, 1,86,943 votes were polled.
Alair constituency saw a voter turnout of 91.5 per cent. Out of 2,09,345 registered electors, 1,91,481 votes were polled.
Lowest
From the Malakpet seat, a voter turnout of 42.4 per cent was registered. 1,24,315 votes were polled from the seat with 2,93,487 registered voters.
From Yakutpura seat with 3,33,577 registered voters, a total of 1,41,839 votes were polled, marking a voter turnout of 42.5 per cent.
From Nampalli constituency, with 3,03,521 registered voters, 1,37,972 votes were polled. The voter turnout stood at 45.5 per cent.
The average voter turnout for the 2014 Telangana Assembly elections was 69 per cent. Here are the constituencies with the highest and lowest voter turnout in the 2014 assembly elections.
From the Sirpur seat of Adilabad district, out of a total of 1,90,722 registered voters, 1,51,288 votes were polled, marking a total of 79.3 per cent voter turnout.
From Lal Bahadur Nagar seat of Rangareddi district, out of a total of 5,29,674 total electors, a total of 2,50,852 votes were polled. The seat saw a voter turnout of 47.4 per cent.
(Based on ADR and IndiaVotes data)