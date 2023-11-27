Telangana polls: Constituencies with the highest and lowest voter turnout over the years

Telangana is nearing its polling date on November 30 to elect members to its 119-seat Legislative Assembly. The results of the polls will come out on December 3, sealing the fate of the political parties in the fray.

It remains to be seen whether the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS), will retain another term in the state where opposition parties have been trying to make a mark for long now.

In 2018, BRS swept the elections by winning 88 seats. While Congress managed to win 19 seats, AIMIM bagged seven seats, TDP won two seats and BJP could only win one seat.