Telangana polls: CPI (M) announces candidates for 14 seats

Hyderabad: After failing to reach a seat sharing agreement with the Congress, the CPI(M) in Telangana on Sunday announced its first list of 14 candidates for the Legislative Assembly polls.
CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram would contest from Palair in Khammam district, while former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy would seek re-election from Miryalguda.
Veerabhadram told reporters that the party had earlier announced its decision to contest from 17 seats. He said the party is holding discussions on fielding candidates from a couple of more seats.
Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly would be held on November 30.